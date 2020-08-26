New Round Of Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts, Possible Tornadoes Will Sweep Through

A brief break from severe weather will be followed by a new round of strong thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts between 60 and 70 miles per hour and possible hail and flash flooding.

The likely time frame for storm activity is on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The storms will be triggered by warmer, more humid air on Thursday, with the high temperature jumping back to the upper 80s after a cool and comfortable day on Wednesday with low humidity.

Friday, Aug. 28 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 80s, but clouds will thicken in the afternoon, and there will be another chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

