Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

New Round Of Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Possible In Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A radar image showing the start of storm activity on Tuesday, July 6. Storms became widespread late in the afternoon and into the evening.
A radar image showing the start of storm activity on Tuesday, July 6. Storms became widespread late in the afternoon and into the evening. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Get set for a possible Round 2.

A new round of potentially powerful thunderstorms could sweep through the region a day after a line of severe storms with gusty winds knocked out power to thousands.

The time frame for possible storm activity is late Wednesday afternoon to late Wednesday evening, July 7.

The primary threat from the potential storms is damaging winds, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire region until Wednesday evening. There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day with a high temperature around 90 degrees, and heat indices (the combination of the heat and humidity) in the upper 90s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.