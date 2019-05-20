New Round Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Damaging Winds, Possible Flooding To Area

A new round of severe thunderstorms will sweep through the area on what will be the warmest day of the spring so far.

The high temperature on Monday, May 20 will be in the low 80s with partly sunny skies.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front and arrive around 5 p.m.

A few of the stronger storms could produce downpours, damaging winds, dangerous lightning and large hail. Locally heavy rain will result in mainly urban and poor drainage flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system will move east by around 9 p.m. and skies will clear overnight with the low temperature between 52 and 54 degrees.

Tuesday, May 21 will be sunny and not as warm with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

We'll see another seasonable and sunny day on Wednesday, May 22 with a high near 70.

