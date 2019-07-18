New Round Of Scattered Thunderstorms Possible After Severe Weather Results In One Fatality

The remnants of Hurricane Barry brought severe thunderstorms to the region that resulted in torrential downpours causing flooding, damaging winds, downed trees, and one confirmed fatality.

The fatality occurred in Fairfield County when a 21-year-old man was killed when a tree limb and wires fell on his car near the border of Fairfield and Bridgeport about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.

There is a chance for more scattered thunderstorms on Thursday, July 18, mainly after 11 a.m. Clouds and showers at times will keep the high temperature to around the 80-degree mark. But it will once again be extremely humid. Another half-inch of rain is possible.

Then comes the hottest stretch this summer, and the first heat wave (defined as three or more days in which the high temperature is 90 degrees or more).

Excessive heat and humidity starting on Friday, July 19 will last through the weekend.

Friday's high temperature will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. The heat index (the combination of heat and humidity) will make it feel like it's more than 100 degrees.

Saturday, July 20 will be even hotter, with a high temperature around 98 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

Sunday, July 21 will also be sunny and hot, with a high temperature around 96 degrees.

