Weather

New Round Of Isolated, Gusty Thunderstorms Expected

Joe Lombardi
Thunderstorms will move through the area on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Thunderstorms will move through the area on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected due to an increase in humidity on Wednesday afternoon and evening, Aug. 28.

Gusty winds will accompany some of the storms.

Locally heavy downpours will also be possible. Those downpours could lead to ponding of water on roadways and as well as flooding of urban and low lying areas, said the National Weather Service.

The chance of showers starts at 10 a.m. and continues through 2 p.m. Wednesday, which will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing to near 80 degrees. The chance for showers during that time is about 50 percent, according to the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorm chance starts after 2 p.m. Wednesday and continues until late in the evening, when thunderstorms become likely before midnight, according to the National Weather Service, with a 60-percent chance for storms.

It will be warm for the rest of the week.

Thursday, Aug. 29 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Friday, Aug. 30 will be sunny, with a high again in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

