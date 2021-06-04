New Round Of Gusty Thunderstorms Will Lead To Big Change In Weather Pattern

An unsettled stretch of weather will bring a new round of gusty thunderstorms to the region that will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern.

Friday, June 4 will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

The best chance of showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday will be in the mid to late afternoon into the early evening, according to the National Weather Service. The chance for showers and storms will continue through late Friday night.

New rainfall totals of between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

The weather will then turn warmer with sunshine returning for the weekend.

Saturday, June 5 will be sunny and warmer, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

It will stay sunny and dry on Sunday, June 6, and an even warmer one, with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

