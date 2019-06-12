New Round Of Drenching Rain, Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Area

Get set for a new round of drenching rain and thunderstorms following one more pleasant and seasonable day.

Wednesday, June 12 will be mostly sunny with low humidity and a high temperature near 75 degrees.

Rain will arrive in the area late Wednesday night into Thursday, June 13 as a storm system moves north from the Midwest and the Southeast.

Rain, heavy at times, will continue through around 1 p.m. Thursday, in which the high temperature will be in the mid 60s.

Look for more showers after that with scattered thunderstorms starting at around 3 p.m. The evening commute will be slippery with patchy fog.

Showers and thunderstorms will finally wrap up late Thursday night. Between a half inch to an inch of rain is currently forecast through Thursday night, with locally higher amounts possible. (See second image above.)

Skies will clear overnight and Friday, June 14 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 70.

