Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

More To Come? There's A Chance For New Round Of Thunderstorms Before Big Change For Weekend

Joe Lombardi
Rounds of midweek thunderstorms will give way to sunny and pleasant conditions for the weekend.
Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

There will be a big change following the days-long unsettled weather pattern, but not before one more humid day in which thunderstorms are possible.

Thursday, Aug. 8 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s and plenty of moisture in the air.

There's a 30-percent chance for more storms, mainly after 2 p.m. Thursday, with the possibility for storms lasting through the evening. The highest probability for storms is between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday.

A few storms may produce damaging winds, large hail and frequent lightning, the National Weather Service said.

The stormy stretch ends on Friday, Aug. 9, which will be sunny and pleasant with a high temperature in the low 80s and less humidity.

That trend will continue right through the weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 10 will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees

Sunday, Aug. 11 will be another picture-perfect day, with sunny skies and a high temperature again around 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

