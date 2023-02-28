More To Come? New Winter Storm Could Be On Track For Later In Week

As snowfall lingers from the most potent storm of the season, forecasters are monitoring the potential for a new winter system on track for the region at week's end.

The current projected time frame for possible snowfall is from late Friday morning, March 3 into Saturday, March 4, the National Weather Service says.

Since the high temperature Friday will be in the upper 30s, rain could mix with snow at times in the afternoon, before a drop in temps overnight leads to the possibility of a changeover to all snow heading into Saturday morning.

"A number of factors will come into play to determine if snow or rain falls near the coast, the overall extent of rain and wintry mix, and the amount of snow that falls," according to AccuWeather.com.

According to newly released snowfall projections by AccuWeather in the image above, the most potential for significant accumulations are north of the I-84 corridor:

1 to 3 inches is possible in areas shown in light blue

3 to 6 inches in areas in Columbia blue,

6 to 12 inches in areas in blue.

12 to 18 inches in areas in royal blue.

Ahead of the second potential storm of the week, the high temperature on Tuesday, Feb. 28 will be in the mid-30s with wind-chill values in the teens and 20 as light snowfall continues at times, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day and evening Tuesday before skies gradually clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, March 1.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the low to mid-40s, with wind-chill values in the 20s.

The high temperature on Thursday, March 2 will climb to around 50 degrees with showers possible as an unsettled weather pattern starts that will last into the start of the weekend with the potential new storm system on track to arrive.

Since the storm is still several days away, there's uncertainty surrounding its potential strength, timing, and track.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.