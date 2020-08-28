More Spotty Storms Will Be Followed By Rainfall From Now Tropical Depression Laura

A new round of scattered, severe thunderstorms will be followed by rainfall from now Tropical Depression Laura on its trek out to sea.

Friday, Aug. 28 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 80s. Very humid air will create conditions ripe for thunderstorms.

Clouds will gradually increase, and there will be spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The storm chance will continue overnight into Saturday, Aug. 29 when a weakened Laura will cross over the region. (See image above for timing.)

Showers are likely and thunderstorms possible starting Saturday morning.

They will continue during the day and into the evening, with up to a half-inch of rainfall possible before Laura moves up toward Maine on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Skies will clear on Sunday, which will be sunny and pleasant with the high temperature in the upper 70s.

After returning over the Atlantic, Laura could regain enough strength to ramp back up to tropical storm status before brushing part of Canada on Monday, Aug. 31.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

