More Spotty Storms, Humidity Will Followed By Much-Awaited Relief From Heat

More pop-up storms are expected as humid conditions linger in the region, but relief from the heat is finally in sight.

Sunday, Aug. 7 will be partly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the low 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

It will mark the sixth straight day the high temperature has been around or above the 90-degree mark and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.Monday, Aug. 8.

There's a 50-50 chance for scattered storms starting in the mid-afternoon and lasting into the late evening Sunday.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Monday with a high temperature again in the low 90s and a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees and another chance for isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Relief from the heat will finally come Wednesday, Aug. 10 after a new system with scattered storms accompanies an approaching cold front.

The day will start out partly sunny prior to the storm's arrival, with the high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

The time frame for storm activity Wednesday is from the middle of the afternoon until late in the evening.

After the system moves out overnight, skies will be partly sunny on Thursday, Aug. 11 with a high temperature in the low 80s.

The current outlook for Friday, Aug. 12 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high in the low to mid 80s.

