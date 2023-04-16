More April Showers Will Be Followed By Shift To Cooler Temps

There will be more rain and showers during the second half of the weekend followed by a stretch of cooler temperatures.

Sunday, April 16 has started off with patchy morning fog, and, in some areas, dense fog and limited visibility.

It will be cloudy throughout the day with showers at times, mainly in the morning. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-60s.

Showers will become likely overnight, with scattered thunderstorms possible before daybreak on Monday, April 17.

Monday will start off cloudy with morning showers likely before it gradually becomes mostly sunny during the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday, April 18 will be cooler and breezy with partly sunny skies, a high temperature in the upper 50s, and wind gusts of up to around 25 miles per hour.

The overnight low will fall to around the 40-degree mark.

On Wednesday, April 19, look for more cool conditions, with sunny skies and a high in the upper 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.