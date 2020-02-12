Midweek Storm Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow To Region

A midweek storm will bring a mix of rain, sleet and snow to the region.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 will bring a brief break from the wet pattern with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature again in the low 40s.

Then comes the arrival of the storm system after nightfall.

There will be a wintry mix at times into the early overnight hours north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, where the overnight low will hover around the freezing mark. About a half-inch of sleet and snow accumulation is possible.

In New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut there will be a chance for rain, sleet and snow before 9 p.m. Wednesday, followed by rain through the overnight. Little or no accumulation is expected.

In upstate counties farthest north and west, there could be up between 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, including in Sullivan County, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

There will be rain through around noontime on Thursday with the high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

The unsettled stretch will end with a cold front bringing a dramatic drop in temperature overnight into Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14.

The overnight low will fall to the mid to upper teens.

Friday will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 20s to around 30.

