Midweek Storm Will Be Second To Sweep Though Region This Week: Here's Latest On Both

Back-to-back storms will sweep through the region in the span of days, bringing separate rounds of rain, sleet, and snow.

The first system is on track for Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22 into Monday morning, Jan. 23.

The second system of the week is due to arrive on Wednesday, Jan. 25. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Accumulating snowfall is expected in interior portions of the Northeast from both systems.

Sunday will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the low 40s before the storm's arrival late in the afternoon.

Most of the region will see rainfall (shown in green in the second image above), possibly mixed with sleet and snow at times, with up to about 1 inch to 1.5 inches of rain possible.

Interior areas will see a changeover to sleet and snow after nightfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Projections shown in the third image above are as follows:

1 to 3 inches (light blue),

3 to 6 inches (Columbia blue),

6 to 12 inches (blue),

12 to 18 inches (purple).

The storm system is expected to wind down late in the morning or around midday on Monday, with skies gradually clearing on a brisk and breezy day with a high temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Skies will clear on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with plenty of sun, and a high temperature in the low 40s on a breezy day.

Clouds will thicken on Wednesday as the next storm nears. It will bring a mix of rain and snow starting in the early to mid afternoon and continuing through the evening, with wintry precipitation in areas farther north.

The precipitation will wind down overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Jan. 26.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy, but dry, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s with breezy conditions.

It's too early to project possible snowfall totals for the midweek system as there is still uncertainty surrounding the storm's strength, track, and timing.

