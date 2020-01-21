Likelihood Increases For Winter Storm This Weekend

There's now an increased likelihood for a storm expected to bring a snow and a wintry mix to the region at times this weekend.

Though it's too early to predict potential accumulation totals, the time frame for the storm is overnight Friday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 26.

The rest of the workweek will be dry with milder air arriving for Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24. The high temperature will in the low to mid 40s both days under sunny skies, following a stretch of three straight bitterly cold days.

Then comes the chance for a wintry mix and snow as the overnight low falls to at or below the freezing mark.

The snow chance will last till around 9 a.m. Saturday, which will be in the upper 30s inland to the low 40s farthest south under mostly cloudy skies with rain at times in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.

There will be another chance for a wintry mix and snow overnight Saturday into Sunday, Jan. 26.

Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day with a chance for rain with the high temperatures again in the upper 30s inland to the low 40s farthest south.

As the temperature drops Sunday evening, there will be a chance for snow.

Monday, Jan. 27 will be partly sunny with the high temperature around 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

