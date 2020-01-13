Contact Us
Weather

Likelihood Increases For First Snowstorm Of New Year

A look at the affects of the storm on Saturday, Jan. 18.
A look at the affects of the storm on Saturday, Jan. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

There's now an increased likelihood for the first snowstorm of the new year.

The time frame for the storm is late Friday night, Jan. 17 through the overnight and into Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18.

"The weekend storm may bring the most substantial wintry precipitation of the season so far for parts of the Northeast, including the I-95 corridor," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Eric Leister said.

Colder temperatures will be in place as the storm is expected to move toward the area Friday evening.

The high temperature is expected to climb into the mid 30s Saturday afternoon, with rain likely later in the afternoon.

It's too early to predict possible snowfall accumulations as there is uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

