Late-Week Storm Could Dump Up To 12 Inches Of Snowfall To Parts Of Region

The first snowfall projections have been released for a slow-moving late-week storm taking aim on the region.

According to AccuWeather, the system expected for Thursday, Feb. 11 into Friday, Feb. 12 could result in accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for parts of the region. (Areas in dark blue in the first image above.)

Areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut could see 3 to 6 inches (shown in blue in the image), with 1 to 3 inches expected farther north and inland (shown in light blue).

The late-week storm is expected to come after a system arrives around daybreak on Tuesday, Feb. 9, bringing a mix of snow and sleet into the early afternoon. For projected snowfall totals for that storm, click here.

Unlike the Tuesday system and the Super Bowl Sunday Nor'easter, the late-week storm is predicted to be a longer-duration event, allowing areas of snow and ice to build up over 24 hours or more, AccuWeather said.

“This is a very complex storm setup with the combination of Arctic air and moisture as well as the two waves of low pressure involved,” according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

In between storms during this extremely active weather pattern, Wednesday, Feb. 10 will be sunny with a high temperature around 30 degrees.

There is uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the late-week storm, and potential snowfall projections could either increase or decrease.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.