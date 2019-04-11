Late-Week Storm Could Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Snow: Here Are Possible Scenarios

A storm in the central United States is taking aim on the East Coast and could bring rain, a wintry mix, and even some snow late this week.

"The strength and location of the high pressure delivering cold to the northern tier of the country will determine how far north the storm is able to go," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.

Under one scenario, the storm will track farther south, having less of an impact on this area. (See first image above.)

But under Scenario 2, the storm will track farther north, and have more of an impact here. (See second image above.)

Here's the five-day forecast through the end of the workweek:

Monday, Nov. 4: Mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 50s.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: A sunny stretch comes to an end on a mostly cloudy day, with a high in the upper 50s. There will be a chance for a brief shower anytime between noontime and 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6: Sunny with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 7: After a partly sunny start to the day, clouds will increase in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low 50s, but drop to around 30 degrees for the overnight low. There is a chance of rain, a wintry mix and snow overnight.

Friday, Nov. 8: The chance for rain and snow continues through the early morning hours. Skies will gradually clear and become partly sunny, but it will be much colder, with the high temperature only in the mid to upper 30s.

There is still much uncertainty surrounding the track of the storm. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

