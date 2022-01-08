Icy Mix: Storm Bringing Freezing Rain, Sleet Could Cause Hazardous Travel Conditions

A new storm sweep that will sweep through the region won't bring more snowfall but will be accompanied by freezing rain and sleet that could lead to dangerous travel conditions.

The time frame for the storm is Sunday, Jan. 9, from about daybreak to 11 a.m.

Total ice accumulations of a light glaze is possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Saturday morning, Jan. 8.

For a look at areas most at risk for seeing freezing rain, sleet, and hazardous driving conditions, see the first image above. .Very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges are also possible, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday will remain sunny with a high temperature right around 32 degrees, but with the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's in the low 20s.

Clouds will increase overnight ahead of the arrival of the storm system.

Precipitation will slowly change from freezing rain to rain from south to north on Sunday as the high temperature climbs to the low 40s. But wind speeds of around 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 mph, will make it feel like it's in the mid 20s.

Temperatures will fall on Monday to a high in the low 30s with sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.