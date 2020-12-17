Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's What To Expect After Snowstorm Winds Down
Weather

How Much Snow Did You Get? Here's Rundown Of Totals From Throughout Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The massive Nor'easter tracked farther north than expected, but it sure made its presence felt throughout the region.
The massive Nor'easter tracked farther north than expected, but it sure made its presence felt throughout the region. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

The massive Nor'easter tracked farther north than expected, but it sure made its presence felt throughout the region.

Especially in upstate New York, where the highest snowfall totals were recorded.

Litchfield, New York, a town of about 1,500 people located in Herkimer County, about 60 miles east of Syracuse, was walloped with 40 inches of accumulation, with 20 inches falling in a five-hour span overnight.

Binghamton, New York, meanwhile, saw 34 inches of snowfall.

Much of the New York City metropolitan area was spared from double-digit totals, with about 7 inches of reported at Central Park just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. Albany, meanwhile, fell just short of double digits, with 9 inches recorded at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Here is a sampling of totals from throughout the region, from both trained National Weather Service spotters, as well as the public. If you don't see your hometown's total, leave it by posting a comment below.

New York

Nassau County

Manhasset 5.8 inches, midnight, Thursday, Dec. 17

East Williston,  5 inches, 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Garden City, 4.6 inches,  10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

West Hempstead, 4 inches,  10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Seaford 3.5 inches, 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

East Meadow 3.3 inches, 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Merrick, 3.3 inches, 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Dutchess

Poughkeepsie, 8 inches, midnight, Thursday, Dec. 17

Orange County

New Windsor, 8 inches, midnight, Thursday, Dec. 17

Highland Mills, 7.3 inches, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Pine Bush, 6.0 inches, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Putnam County

Putnam Valley, 7.5 inches, 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Brewster, 7.2 inches, 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Rockland County

New City, 6.5 inches, 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Pomona, 5 inches, 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Chestnut Ridge,  5 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Nyack, 3.1 inches, 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Suffolk County

Orient, 6.5 inches, 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Upton,  5.7 inches, 1 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17

Islip Airport, 5.7 inches, midnight, Thursday, Dec. 17

Stony Brook, 5.4 inches, 12:50 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17

Setauket-East Setauket, 5 inches, 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Saint James, 5 inches, 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Stony Brook,  4.8 inches, 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Centereach, 4.6 inches, 1:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17

Deer Park, 4.5 inches, 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Smithtown, 4.3 inches, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Riverhead, 3.8 inches, 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Sullivan County

Kiamesha, 11 inches, midnight, Thursday, Dec. 17

Westchester County

Yorktown Heights,  7.5  inches, 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Rye Brook, 7 inches,  10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Peekskill, 7  inches, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Dobbs Ferry, 3.5 inches, 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Connecticut

Bridgeport, 6.5 inches, midnight Thursday, Dec. 17

Guilford, 8 inches, 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Hartford, 7 inches, 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Naugatuck 8.2 inches, 12:55 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

New Canaan 5 inches, 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Newtown, 6 inches, 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

North Haven, 6 inches, 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Seymour, 6.5 inches, 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Stamford, 7 inches, 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16

Waterbury, 6.6 inches, 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Massachusetts

Hampden County

Longmeadow, 12 inches, 4:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Southwick, 10.3  inches, 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Westfield, 9.3  inches, 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

East Longmeadow, 8.5  inches, 419 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Monson, 8 inches, 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Chicopee, 7.5 inches, 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Hampshire County

Huntington, 10 inches, 5:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Westhampton, 8  inches, 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Amherst Center, 8  inches, 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Hadley, 7 inches, 6:55 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Worcester County

Grafton, 12.8 inches, 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Westborough, 10. 3 inches, 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Northborough, 10 inches, 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Winchendon, 9 inches, 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Blackstone, 8.8 inches, 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Holden, 7 inches, 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Boylston, 6.7 inches, 4:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Don't see your hometown's total? Then post it here in the comments section below.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.