Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Some parts of the region saw significant snowfall from a potent quick-moving storm that swept through the area with gusty winds that caused power outages.
Some parts of the region saw significant snowfall from a potent quick-moving storm that swept through the area with gusty winds that caused power outages. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures

Snowfall totals from a potent quick-moving storm that swept through the region were wide-ranging.

Here are some totals from the National Weather Service and other reports as of Monday morning, Jan. 17. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.

New York

New York City

Central Park, 1.35 inches

Nassau County

Great Neck, 1.84 inches

Levittown, 1.63 inches

Seaford, 1.65 inches

Syosset, 1.65 inches

Wantagh, 1.59 inches 

Suffolk County

Amityville, 1.60 inches

Huntington, 1.80 inches

Miller Place, 1.76 inches

Patchogue, 1.80 inches

Ridge, 1.83 inches

Stony Brook, 1.62 inches

Westchester County

Armonk, 1.53 inches

Briarcliff Manor, 1.82 inches

Eastchester, 1.50 inches

Larchmont, 1.64 inches 

New Rochelle, 1.54 inches

South Salem, 1.51 inches

Tarrytown, 1.59 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 1.34 inches

Carmel Hamlet, 1 inch

Cold Spring, 0.88 inches

Mahopac, 0.69 inches

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie, 1.5 inches

Orange County

Greenwood Lake, 1.22 inches

Middletown, 1.14 inches

Port Jervis, 1.45 inches   

Rockland County

Blauvelt, 1.58 inches

Montebello, 1.02 inches

Pomona, 1.56 inches

Suffern, 1.39 inches

Sullivan County

Monticello, 1.2 inches

Ulster County

Kingston, 1.3 inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Danbury, 1.60 inches

Fairfield, 2.04 inches

Greenwich, 1.53 inches

New Canaan, 1.52 inches

Ridgefield, 3.7 inches

Stamford, 1.65 inches

Westport, 1.41 inches

Hartford County

Avon, 3 inches

Bristol, 3 inches

North Canton, 5 inches

Litchfield County

Norfolk, 6 inches

Middlesex County

Durham, 1.10 inches

Middlefield, 0.90 inches

Salem, 1.18 inches

New Haven County

Milford, 1.50 inches

New Haven, 1.15 inches

West Haven, 1.51 inches

Wallingford, 1.15 inches

New London County

Mystic, 1.15 inches

New London, 1.18 inches

Norwich, 1.12 inches

Tolland County

Stafford, 4 inches

Windham County

East Killingly, 1.3 inches

Massachusetts

Franklin County

East Hawley, 9.9 inches

Heath, 8 inches

Rowe, 8.1 inches

Hampden

Southwick, 5.4 inches

Westfield, 3.5 inches

Hampshire

Northampton, 4.6 inches

Plainfield, 8.1 inches

Westhampton, 7 inches

Worcester

Sterling, 6 inches

Westminster, 6.9 inches

Worcester, 5.5 inches

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.