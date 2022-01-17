How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region

Snowfall totals from a potent quick-moving storm that swept through the region were wide-ranging.
Here are some totals from the National Weather Service and other reports as of Monday morning, Jan. 17. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.
New York
New York City
Central Park, 1.35 inches
Nassau County
Great Neck, 1.84 inches
Levittown, 1.63 inches
Seaford, 1.65 inches
Syosset, 1.65 inches
Wantagh, 1.59 inches
Suffolk County
Amityville, 1.60 inches
Huntington, 1.80 inches
Miller Place, 1.76 inches
Patchogue, 1.80 inches
Ridge, 1.83 inches
Stony Brook, 1.62 inches
Westchester County
Armonk, 1.53 inches
Briarcliff Manor, 1.82 inches
Eastchester, 1.50 inches
Larchmont, 1.64 inches
New Rochelle, 1.54 inches
South Salem, 1.51 inches
Tarrytown, 1.59 inches
Putnam County
Brewster, 1.34 inches
Carmel Hamlet, 1 inch
Cold Spring, 0.88 inches
Mahopac, 0.69 inches
Dutchess County
Poughkeepsie, 1.5 inches
Orange County
Greenwood Lake, 1.22 inches
Middletown, 1.14 inches
Port Jervis, 1.45 inches
Rockland County
Blauvelt, 1.58 inches
Montebello, 1.02 inches
Pomona, 1.56 inches
Suffern, 1.39 inches
Sullivan County
Monticello, 1.2 inches
Ulster County
Kingston, 1.3 inches
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Danbury, 1.60 inches
Fairfield, 2.04 inches
Greenwich, 1.53 inches
New Canaan, 1.52 inches
Ridgefield, 3.7 inches
Stamford, 1.65 inches
Westport, 1.41 inches
Hartford County
Avon, 3 inches
Bristol, 3 inches
North Canton, 5 inches
Litchfield County
Norfolk, 6 inches
Middlesex County
Durham, 1.10 inches
Middlefield, 0.90 inches
Salem, 1.18 inches
New Haven County
Milford, 1.50 inches
New Haven, 1.15 inches
West Haven, 1.51 inches
Wallingford, 1.15 inches
New London County
Mystic, 1.15 inches
New London, 1.18 inches
Norwich, 1.12 inches
Tolland County
Stafford, 4 inches
Windham County
East Killingly, 1.3 inches
Massachusetts
Franklin County
East Hawley, 9.9 inches
Heath, 8 inches
Rowe, 8.1 inches
Hampden
Southwick, 5.4 inches
Westfield, 3.5 inches
Hampshire
Northampton, 4.6 inches
Plainfield, 8.1 inches
Westhampton, 7 inches
Worcester
Sterling, 6 inches
Westminster, 6.9 inches
Worcester, 5.5 inches
