How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region

Much of the region saw the first significant snowfall of the season from a fast-moving winter storm that swept through the region overnight Thursday, Jan. 6 into Friday, Jan. 7.

Here are some totals from the National Weather Service and other reports. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.

New York

New York City

Central Park, 5.5 inches

Nassau County

East Williston, 8 inches

Elmont, 6.6 inches

Jericho, 7.1 inches

Massapequa, 7 inches

Syosset, 8.3 inches

Suffolk County

Islip Airport, 5.6 inches

Manorville, 6 inches

Northport, 6.5 inches

Sayville, 7 inches

Shirley, 7 inches

Westchester County

Armonk, 5 inches

Mamaroneck, 7 inches

Port Chester, 8 inches

White Plains, 6 inches

Yonkers, 6 inches

Yorktown Heights, 5 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 6 inches

Mahopac, 5 inches

Putnam Valley, 4 inches

Dutchess County

Wappingers Falls, 2.5 inches

Orange County

Monroe, 3 inches

Rockland County

New City, 3.5 inches

Stony Point, 3 inches

Sullivan County

Neversink, inches

Ulster County

3.4 Wallkill, inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bridgeport, 8.2 inches

Fairfield, 8 inches

Newtown, 8.1 inches

New Canaan, 8.6 inches

Norwalk, 8.5 inches

Stratford, 7 inches

Hartford County

Glastonbury, 8.5 inches

Rocky Hill, 8 inches

West Hartford, 8.5 inches

Litchfield County

Torrington, inches

Middlesex County

Cromwell, 9 inches

Higganum, 11 inches

Middletown, 9 inches

New Haven County

Ansonia, 9.5 inches

Branford, 9 inches

North Haven, 10.5 inches

Tolland County

Hebron, 12 inches

Storrs, 12 inches

Andover, 10 inches

Windham County

Danielson, 12.8 inches

Pomfret, 12.7 inches

Killingly, 10.0 inches

Scotland, 10.0 inches

Massachusetts

Franklin County

Greenfield, 1.5 inches

Hampden

Holland, 6 inches

Ludlow, 4.5 inches

Hampshire

East Hampton, 2.5 inches

Worcester

Douglas, 10.8 inches

Upton, 10.5 inches

Mendon, 10.2 inches

Webster, 10 inches

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.