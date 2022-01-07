How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region

Much of the region saw the first significant snowfall of the season from a fast-moving winter storm that swept through the region overnight Thursday, Jan. 6 into Friday, Jan. 7.
Here are some totals from the National Weather Service and other reports. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.
New York
New York City
Central Park, 5.5 inches
Nassau County
East Williston, 8 inches
Elmont, 6.6 inches
Jericho, 7.1 inches
Massapequa, 7 inches
Syosset, 8.3 inches
Suffolk County
Islip Airport, 5.6 inches
Manorville, 6 inches
Northport, 6.5 inches
Sayville, 7 inches
Shirley, 7 inches
Westchester County
Armonk, 5 inches
Mamaroneck, 7 inches
Port Chester, 8 inches
White Plains, 6 inches
Yonkers, 6 inches
Yorktown Heights, 5 inches
Putnam County
Brewster, 6 inches
Mahopac, 5 inches
Putnam Valley, 4 inches
Dutchess County
Wappingers Falls, 2.5 inches
Orange County
Monroe, 3 inches
Rockland County
New City, 3.5 inches
Stony Point, 3 inches
Sullivan County
Neversink, inches
Ulster County
3.4 Wallkill, inches
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Bridgeport, 8.2 inches
Fairfield, 8 inches
Newtown, 8.1 inches
New Canaan, 8.6 inches
Norwalk, 8.5 inches
Stratford, 7 inches
Hartford County
Glastonbury, 8.5 inches
Rocky Hill, 8 inches
West Hartford, 8.5 inches
Litchfield County
Torrington, inches
Middlesex County
Cromwell, 9 inches
Higganum, 11 inches
Middletown, 9 inches
New Haven County
Ansonia, 9.5 inches
Branford, 9 inches
North Haven, 10.5 inches
Tolland County
Hebron, 12 inches
Storrs, 12 inches
Andover, 10 inches
Windham County
Danielson, 12.8 inches
Pomfret, 12.7 inches
Killingly, 10.0 inches
Scotland, 10.0 inches
Massachusetts
Franklin County
Greenfield, 1.5 inches
Hampden
Holland, 6 inches
Ludlow, 4.5 inches
Hampshire
East Hampton, 2.5 inches
Worcester
Douglas, 10.8 inches
Upton, 10.5 inches
Mendon, 10.2 inches
Webster, 10 inches
