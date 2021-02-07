How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region From Nor'easter

The second significant Nor'easter in the span of a week was a quick-moving system that swept through the region on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 -- unlike the earlier storm.
Here are some totals from the National Weather Service and other reports. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.
New York
New York City
Central Park, 4.5 inches
JFK Airport, 6.5 inches
Nassau County
East Meadow, 4 inches
Syosset, 8.5 inches
West Hempstead, 7.5 inches
Suffolk County
Commack, 8 inches
Centereach, 7 inches
Islip, 5.5 inches
Sayville, 4 inches
Westchester County
Armonk, 6.5 inches
Mamaroneck, 6.5 inches
Port Chester, 7 inches
White Plains, 6 inches
Yonkers, 6 inches
Yorktown Heights, 4 inches
Putnam County
Brewster, 4.5 inches
Mahopac, 4.5 inches
Putnam Valley, 4 inches
Dutchess County
Poughkeepsie, 2.5 inches
Orange County
Monroe, 2.5 inches
Warwick, 2 inches
Rockland County
Chestnut Ridge, 4.5 inches
New City, 3.5 inches
Stony Point, 3.5 inches
Sullivan County
Neversink, 16 inches
Ulster County
Kingston, 2.5 inches
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Bridgeport, 7.5 inches
Darien, 8.5 inches
Fairfield, 8.8 inches
Greenwich, 6 inches
Monroe, 7.5 inches
Newtown, 5 inches
New Canaan, 8.8 inches
Norwalk, 7 inches
Shelton, 8 inches
Litchfield County
Torrington, 4 inches
New Haven County
Guilford, 8 inches
North Haven, 8 inches
Hartford County
Glastonbury, 4.5 inches
Marlborough, 9 inches
West Hartford, 6 inches
Massachusetts
Franklin County
Leyden, 1 inch
Hampden
Longmeadow, 4 inches
Palmer, 5 inches
Hampshire
North Amherst, 1.5 inches
Worcester
Mendon, 8 inches
Fitchburg, 6.5 inches
