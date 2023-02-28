Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Store In Area
Weather

How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The most potent winter storm of the season has resulted in scores of school closures and slippery travel conditions.
The most potent winter storm of the season has resulted in scores of school closures and slippery travel conditions. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

The most potent winter storm of the season has resulted in scores of school closures and slippery travel conditions.

Here's a look at some snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service and other sources on Tuesday morning, Feb. 28.

If you don't see your town listed, post the total in a comment.

New York

Manhattan

Central Park, 1.8  inches

Nassau County

Manhasset Hills, 3.5 inches

Herricks, 3.5 inches

Suffolk County

Commack, 5 inches

Centereach, 4.5 inches

Mattituck, 4.5 inches

Mount Sina, 4.5 inches

Bridgehampton, 4.4 inches

Rockland County

Stony Point, 6.1 inches

Nanuet, 4 inches

Orange County

Port Jervis, 8.5 inches

Warwick, 6.5 inches

Monroe, 6 inches

Westchester

White Plains, 5 inches

Shrub Oak, 6 inches

Somers, 6 inches

South Salem, 5 inches

Putnam County

Putnam Valley, 6.2 inches

Cold Spring, 6 inches

Brewster, 5 inches

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie, 6 inches

Ulster County

Kingston, 6 inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

New Canaan, 7 inches

Wilton, 7 inches

Norwalk, 6.1 inches

Redding, 6 inches

Bethel, 5 inches

Bridgeport, 5.5  inches

Ridgefield 5 inches

Stratford, 5 inches

Hartford County

Burlington, 7 inches

East Windsor, 6.5 inches

Granby, 6 inches

Litchfield County

Canaan, 5 inches

Middlesex County

Portland, 5 inches

New Haven County

Naugatuck, 6.2 inches

Hamden, 5.5 inches

Meriden, 5.5 inches

New London County

Norwich, 6.7 inches

Tolland County

Coventry, 7 inches

Storrs, 7  inches

Somers, 5.5 inches

Windham County

Pomfret, 6.5 inches

West Canterbury, 6.5 inches

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.