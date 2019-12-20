Contact Us
How Long Will Cold Spell Last? Here's Day-By-Day Outlook Through Christmas

Relief from the cold snap will come on Sunday, Dec. 22, with the high temperature in the region in the mid to upper 40s.

The coldest air of the season has brought with it sub-zero wind chills and biting winds.

But relief is on the way.

Here's the day-by-day forecast through Christmas Day:

Friday, Dec. 20: Another sunny, cold day, with a high temperature only around 30 degrees and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be around 15 degrees.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Mostly sunny, with a high temperature near the freezing mark with a wind-chill factor between 10 and 20 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be around 25 degrees.

Sunday, Dec. 22: The bitter cold stretch will end on a sunny day with a high temperature in the low 40s. The overnight low temperature will be around 32 degrees.

Monday, Dec. 23: The high temperature will rise to the mid to upper 40s on another sunny day.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: It will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s on Christmas Eve. Clouds will increase in the evening. The overnight low temperature will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s. Clouds will increase overnight with a low temperature around 32 degrees.

