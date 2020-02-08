Here's When We Could See Snow On A Seasonably Cold Weekend

The strong storm system that brought with it gusty winds and caused thousands of power outages and plenty of road closures also led to a sharp drop in temperatures.

With it will come two separate chances for some snow over the weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 8 will be sunny but cold with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s north and inland with wind-chill values between 10 and 20 degrees. Farther south, Saturday's high will be near 40 degrees with the wind-chill factor between 15 and 25.

The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

With the temps staying below freezing after daybreak on Sunday, Feb. 9, there is a chance of snow showers until around noontime.

The temperature will rise to a high of around 40 degrees on Sunday as skies become partly sunny.

There will be another chance of light snow overnight Sunday into early Monday morning, Feb. 10, mainly before 4 a.m. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Monday will be rainy and warmer with a high temperature in the mid 40s. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible.

