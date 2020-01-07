Here's When To Expect Blast Of Snow From Quick-Moving, Intensifying Storm

A quick-moving, intensifying storm system will sweep through the area after nightfall, bringing a blast of snow to the region that could result in slippery travel and brief whiteout conditions.

The storm will affect the area mainly Tuesday evening, Jan. 7, with the window for snowfall from between about 7 p.m. Tuesday to roughly 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. The highest likelihood for snowfall is around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Most areas should receive less than 1 inch of accumulation but areas along eastern Long Island and parts of southern Connecticut could see 1-2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

A shift of the track of the storm to the north could bring slightly higher amounts while a shift south would little to no snow.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 40 degrees and wind-chill values between 30 and 35 degrees.

There will be a chance for snow showers through noon on Wednesday. Skies will then become partly sunny in the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s and wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees. It will be clear overnight with a low temperature in the low to mid 20s and wind-chill factor between 10 and 15 degrees.

Thursday, Jan. 9 will be sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s. The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 20s with clouds increasing overnight.

Friday, Jan. 10 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 40s. It will remain cloudy overnight with a low temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

