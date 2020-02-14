Contact Us
Here's When Temperatures Will Nosedive As Arctic Blast Arrives

Joe Lombardi
A look at the cold air mass.
A look at the cold air mass. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

An arctic front will bring the coldest temperatures in weeks starting on Valentine's Day and into the Presidents Day weekend.

Here''s what to expect:

Friday, Feb. 14: After a mostly cloudy start, it will gradually become sunny. The temperature will rise to a high of about 30 degrees just before noontime Then, the mercury will fall during the afternoon into the mid 20s with wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

If you're heading out for Valentine's Day dinner, bundle up. The temperature will fall to the mid-teens during the evening under clear skies.

Temperatures will then drop to the upper single digits to around 10 degrees overnight.

Saturday, Feb. 15: The high temperature will be around 30 degrees with sunny skies and wind-chill values between 15 and 25.

Clouds will increase overnight. The low temperature will be around 25 degrees.

Sunday, Feb. 16: There will be some relief from the cold snap on a partly sunny day with the high temperature climbing to the mid 40s.

Monday, Feb. 17: Presidents Day will be mostly sunny with the high temperature again in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

