Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Weather

Here's When Storm System Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Ice, Rain To Region

Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
A look at arrival times for the storm system on Saturday, Jan. 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the winter storm threat for this weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A storm system that will bring a mix of snow, ice and rain to the region will follow a return to more seasonable temperatures.

Milder air arrives on Thursday, Jan. 23, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s and wind-chill values between 25 and 35 degrees.

Friday, Jan. 24 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

Then comes the chance for a wintry mix and snow farther inland as the overnight low falls to at or below the freezing mark in areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut. (See first image above.)

Precipitation should arrive after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 as rain with some sleet mixed in for New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut.

In the areas farther north, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue until around 10 a.m. Accumulation of about a half-inch of snow and sleet is possible.

The entire region will see rain at times during the day and evening on Saturday.

Saturday's high temperature in the upper 30s inland to the low 40s farthest south under mostly cloudy skies.

There will be another chance for a wintry mix and snow overnight Saturday into Sunday, Jan. 26, again in areas north and inland.

Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day with the high temperatures around 40 degrees.

There will be a chance of rain from 9 a.m. Sunday through the rest of the morning. Skies will become partly sunny in the afternoon.

Monday, Jan. 27 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature around 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

