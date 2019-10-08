Here's When Slow-Moving Storm Will Bring Rain, Gusty Winds

A slow-moving ocean storm in the Atlantic will bring steadier rain and gusty winds to the area starting in the middle of the week.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect:

Tuesday, Oct. 8: After a few morning showers, it will be relatively dry the rest of the day, with some sun late in the morning through the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid 60s on a breezy and cooler day. There is a chance of showers again overnight.

Wednesday, Oct. 9: The offshore storm will bring more rain starting Wednesday and continuing through the end of the workweek. It will be mostly cloudy and windy with rain at times and a high temperature around 60 degrees.

Thursday, Oct. 10: Mostly cloudy with more rain and a high temperature around 60 degrees. It will be breezy once again with winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusts up to near 30 mph.

Friday, Oct. 11: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 60s and rain at times during the day.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.