Here's When Showers, Storms Will Sweep Through Before Big Change By Memorial Day

Joe Lombardi
A satellite image of the region on Friday morning, May 22. Photo Credit: NOAA
A look ahead to a projection of where the storms will be at noontime Saturday, May 23. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Memorial Day Weekend will get off to a stormy start before skies clear and a new stretch of pleasant weather starts.

Here's the day-by-day forecast:

Friday, May 22: The chance for showers will arrive after 3 p.m. on a day with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s. Scattered rain and showers will continue at times through the evening with up to a quarter-inch of rainfall possible. Thunderstorms are possible overnight.

Saturday, May 23: The day will start with patchy morning fog as clouds linger. There will be more showers at times during the day with a chance for late morning and early afternoon thunderstorms. The high temperature will be in the mid 60s. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Sunday, May 24: The showery, rainy stretch will end and clouds will decrease before daybreak on what will be a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday, May 25: Memorial Day will be picture perfect with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

