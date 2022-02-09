Contact Us
Here's When Rain, Storms Will Dampen Parts Of Labor Day Weekend

Joe Lombardi
An unsettled weather pattern will arrive on Sunday, Sept. 4 with isolated thunderstorms. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
There will be an extended time frame for the possibility of showers from the middle of the morning to the middle of the afternoon. From midday through the evening on Monday, scattered thunderstorms are possible. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The long Labor Day weekend will start off with bright sunshine, but it won't take long for conditions to dampen.

Friday, Sept. 2 will be sunny with a high temperature of around 80 degrees with calm winds.

Saturday, Sept. 3 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature climbing to a high of 85 degrees after a fall-like feel at times the last couple of days.

Sunday, Sept. 4 will start off partly sunny on a warmer day, with a high temperature climbing into the upper 80s. 

It will also mark the start of an unsettled weather pattern, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from the middle of the afternoon to the middle of the evening Sunday. (See the first image above.)

Labor Day will be mostly cloudy on Monday, Sept. 5 with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. 

There will be an extended time frame for the possibility of showers from the middle of the morning to the middle of the afternoon. From midday through the evening on Monday, scattered thunderstorms are possible. (Click on the second image above.)

More showers are possible on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

