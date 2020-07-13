Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Here's When New Round Of Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind Gusts Are Possible

Joe Lombardi
A look at the storm system.
A look at the storm system. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Isolated, severe thunderstorms with dangerous winds are possible throughout the region.

The highest likely time frame for the storms on Monday, July 13 is in the afternoon.

"Localized damaging wind gusts and flash flooding are the main threats with these storms," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued on Monday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, July 14 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

