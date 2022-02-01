Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week.

Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.

Groundhog Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing to 40 degrees.

The storm system moving from the west to east will have the most significant impact on upstate New York and northern New England starting overnight on Wednesday into Thursday, Feb. 3, and lasting through Friday, Feb. 4.

According to AccuWeather.com, areas spanning more than 1,000 miles are at risk for some or significant ice impacts through the end of the workweek. (See the first image above.)

For areas most at risk for power outages, click on the second image above.

As much as 6 to 12 inches of snowfall is now being predicted in areas farthest north in New York and New England, according to AccuWeather.com. (Marked in dark blue in the third image above.)

Between 3 to 6 inches is being predicted in areas in blue, and 1 to 3 inches in those parts of the region marked in Columbia blue.

This region will see precipitation arriving mainly as scattered showers in the early morning hours on Thursday, the National Weather Service says. More steady rain is likely Thursday afternoon and continuing through the evening.

The temperature will fall from a high of around 40 degrees on Friday into the low 30s Friday night, when rain will change to freezing rain, sleet and light snow. It's too early to predict potential snowfall amounts.

The system will push out on Saturday morning, Feb. 5, which will be mostly sunny and cold with the high temperature around 30 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

