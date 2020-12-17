Here's What To Expect After Snowstorm Winds Down

The massive storm that spread for hundreds of miles throughout the Northeast is winding down after dumping as much as 40 inches of snow in parts of the region.

Areas farthest east are still seeing snowfall just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. (See satellite image above.)

Snow removal will be challenging Thursday as the temperature holds steady below the freezing mark on a blustery day, with the high temperature in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees under cloudy skies.

Winds will remain strong with gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times, making it feel like it's between 10 and 20 degrees.

The overnight low temperature will be in the mid to upper teens, with wind-chill values between 10 and 15 degrees.

It will be continued cold on Friday, Dec. 18 with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature around the freezing mark.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with a low in the upper teens.

Saturday, Dec. 19 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around the freezing mark.

Temperatures will finally climb over the freezing mark on Sunday, Dec. 20 with the high in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

