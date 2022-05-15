Contact Us
Here's Time Frame For Storm System With Damaging Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes

Joe Lombardi
In some parts of the Northeast, wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour are possible on Monday, May 16.
A look at areas in the Northeast where thunderstorms are most likely on Sunday, May 15 before the stronger system arrives on Monday afternoon.
A strong storm system with thunderstorms will bring damaging winds that could cause power outages with hail and isolated tornadoes possible.

The current time frame for the system is from mid-afternoon to the evening on Monday, May 16, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday, May 15 will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible at night.

Sunday's high temperature will again be in the low to mid 70s.

The stronger storm system on Monday could produce heavy rainfall, small hail, isolated tornadoes, with wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour In some parts of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.com. (See the first image above.)

"Thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front on Monday have potential to produce damaging winds," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Sunday morning. "An isolated tornado or storm producing large hail may also be possible."

Rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are expected.

After the system pushes through, skies will clear on Tuesday, May 17, which will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 70s.

