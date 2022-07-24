Here's Time Frame For Round Of Thunderstorms That Will Bring Relief From Heat

A new round of steamy thunderstorms will bring much-needed relief from one of the most prolonged heat waves the region has seen in years, but not before sweltering conditions last through the weekend.

The current projected time frame for the new storm system on Monday afternoon, July 25 is from the mid-afternoon to the mid-evening. (See the first image above.)

"There is a threat for isolated to scattered instances of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding on Monday afternoon into evening," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued early Sunday, July 24. "The main threat with severe thunderstorms would be damaging wind gusts."

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices around 100 degrees or more, the National Weather Service said.

Clouds will increase Sunday evening with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in some parts of the region shown in the second image above.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and continued hot, with a high temperature in the low 90s prior to the arrival of a cold front that will trigger the storms.

The current projected time frame for storm activity is from around 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Rainfall amounts of between a half-inch to an inch are expected Monday.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a partly sunny day on Tuesday, July 26, with the mercury staying below 90 degrees for the first time in as long as a week in some parts of the region. Tuesday's high temperature will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, July 27 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

