Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: More Details Emerge After Fatal Shooting Involving Off-Duty Ramapo Cop
Weather

Here's Time Frame For Possible Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
There is a risk for severe thunderstorms for the region. A few storms Wednesday, July 8 in the afternoon and evening may contain damaging winds.
There is a risk for severe thunderstorms for the region. A few storms Wednesday, July 8 in the afternoon and evening may contain damaging winds. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

With the return of hotter temperatures and humidity, there will be a chance for strong thunderstorms which could have wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The time frame for storm activity on Wednesday, July 8 is in the afternoon and evening. 

The strongest cells may contain damaging winds and large hail, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Wednesday morning.

The dangerous wind gusts could lead to downed trees and power outages.

The highest likelihood for the storms is areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, starting after noontime and continuing until around 10 p.m. Wednesday. (See image above.)

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with some peeks of sun at times. The high temperature will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday, July 9 will be another hot and humid day with the high temperature around 90 degrees. The threat of an afternoon thunderstorm will exist, but will be less than on Wednesday.

Low pressure moving up the coast Friday, July 10 into early Saturday, July 11 will create the potential for flooding rains, according to the National Weather Service. 

Exactly where the heaviest rains occur will depend on the low track, which remains uncertain.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.