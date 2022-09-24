Here's Time Frame For New Round Of Showers, Scattered Thunderstorms: Five-Day Forecast

The first weekend of the fall will be interrupted by a new round of showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Conditions will be breezy and dry on Saturday, Sept. 24 with a high temperature in the upper 60s and partly sunny skies, according to National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase on Sunday morning, Sept. 25, which will be a bit warmer day, with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s.

A storm system will arrive in the middle of the afternoon, with showers likely and thunderstorms possible through the late evening into the early overnight hours.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, especially in areas farther east.

About a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected, with higher amounts possible in areas where there are thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will gradually clear overnight into Monday morning, Sept. 26, leading to a mostly sunny and pleasant day with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s.

Look for more of the same on Tuesday, Sept. 27, which will be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 70s, and Wednesday, Sept. 28, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.