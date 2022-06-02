Here's Time Frame For New Round Of Scattered Storms That Will Sweep Through Region

A warm front pushing through the region will lead to a new round of scattered thunderstorms.

The time frame for storm activity on Thursday, June 2 is from the mid-afternoon through the evening.

Localized heavy rainfall could cause additional flooding concerns, especially in areas farther south, the National Weather Service said.

"A few strong to severe thunderstorms can also not be ruled out, especially in those same areas," the weather service said.

Thursday's high temperature will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

It will remain cloudy to start the day on Friday, June 3 before skies gradually become mostly sunny in the afternoon, with the high temperature in the mid 70s.

Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 will be sunny with the high temperature again in the mid 70s both days.

