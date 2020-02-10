Here's Next Chance For Wintry Mix As Unsettled Weather Pattern Arrives

A storm system has brought steady rain to the region, with areas far north and inland seeing sleet and some snow, leading to delayed school starts.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue the next few days, with a new chance for a wintry mix that is expected to be more widespread.

Monday, Feb. 10 will be cloudy with showers and pockets of heavy rain at times during the day and evening and a high temperature around 40 degrees.

The overnight low will stay steady in the upper 30s for most of the region, but the areas north of I-84 that saw a wintry mix overnight Sunday, Feb. 9 into Monday morning could see a replay overnight into Tuesday morning, Feb. 11.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain tapering off at around 1 p.m. The high temperature will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 will bring a brief break from the wet pattern with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature again in the low 40s.

Then comes the next chance for a wintry mix as rain arrives Wednesday night. It's expected to mix with snow at times overnight north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway, where the overnight low will hover around the freezing mark. In New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut, precipitation should stay all rain with the low temperature in the mid 30s.

North of I-84, there will be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain with about a half-inch of accumulation possible by daybreak on Thursday, Feb. 13. The precipitation will change to all rain in those areas farthest north and inland at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday will see more rain at times with the high temperature in the upper 40s.

The unsettled stretch will end with a cold front bringing a dramatic drop in temperature overnight into Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14.

The overnight low will fall to the mid to upper teens.

Friday will be sunny with the high temperature in the upper 20s to around 30.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.