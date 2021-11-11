Here's Latest Time Frame For Storm System Bringing Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds To Region

A storm system will bring locally heavy rain and gusty winds to the region, ending a dry weather pattern in the region.

The time frame for the storm is late Thursday night, Nov. 11 into early Friday afternoon, Nov. 12.

The storm could cause poor drainage and urban flooding, including during the Friday morning commute, the National Weather Service said.

It will be precipitation-free during the morning and afternoon on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

The arrival of the storm system will bring widespread rain to the region late Thursday evening, at around midnight, and throughout the overnight and Friday morning. Scattered thunderstorms are possible during that time. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour are possible.

Rain will begin tapering off early Friday afternoon, followed by a chance of showers.

A total of three-quarters of an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain is expected.

Friday's high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Cooler temperatures and unsettled conditions are expected for the weekend.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

