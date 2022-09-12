Here's Latest Time Frame For Scattered Storms As Cold Front Approaches Region

An approaching cold front has ushered in separate rounds of precipitation with the potential for soaking rainfall and thunderstorms.

Monday, Sept. 12 will be mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with the high temperature in the upper 70s under muggy conditions, according to the National Weather Service. There could be some peeks of the sun at times.

Scattered thunderstorms are now expected to arrive in the late afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight. Some areas could see heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

Storms "could produce locally excessive rainfall capable of causing isolated flash flooding tonight," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Monday morning.

Up to around a quarter-inch of rain is expected Monday, with higher amounts possible where storms are more likely (shown in dark green in the image above.)

Skies will remain cloudy on Tuesday with a high temperature of around 80 degrees and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at times through the late morning hours. Some of the storms could be severe.

About another quarter-inch of new rainfall is expected.

There will be gradual clearing starting Tuesday afternoon, leading to a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, Sept. 14 with a high near 80.

It will stay dry on Thursday, Sept. 15 with plenty of sun, and a high temperature in the mid 70s.

