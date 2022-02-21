Here's Latest Time Frame For New Storm System Expected To Bring Snowfall

A storm system that will travel through the central and eastern United States is expected to bring a new round of snowfall to the region later in the week.

Presidents' Day on Monday, Feb. 21 will be partly cloudy with a moderation in temperatures as the high reaches the upper 40s to the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

The stormy weather pattern will arrive on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 22 on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Rain will continue through the overnight into the early morning hours on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Scattered showers will be possible until around noontime.

After a cloudy start, skies will gradually becoming mostly sunny on Wednesday, helping the high temperature climb to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Thursday, Feb. 24 will be mostly cloudy with a drop in temperatures, as the high will be only in the mid 30s.

The overnight low will fall to the mid to upper 20s, with snow expected to arrive sometime after midnight and continuing Friday morning, Feb. 25 before mixing with rain later in the morning, with a mix of snow and rain possible through the early afternoon Friday before the high temperature climbs to around 40 degrees.

Skies will clear Friday night, leading to a sunny day on Saturday, Feb. 26 with a high temperature in the low 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.