Here's Latest Outlook For Christmas As Start Of Hanukkah Marks End Of Bitter Cold Stretch

Dreaming of a White Christmas?

Unless you head out to the far west or parts of the upper Midwest, you will have to settle for a green one, instead.

A return to milder temperatures will mark a new weather pattern that will last through week's end.

Here's the five-day forecast.

Sunday, Dec. 22: The start of Hanukkah will mark the end of a bitter cold stretch on a sunny day with a high temperature in the low 40s. But it will still feel like it's around or below freezing because of the wind-chill factor. The overnight low temperature will be at or near 32 degrees.

Monday, Dec. 23: The high temperature will rise to the upper 40s on a sunny day in which winds will become calmer during the afternoon.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: It will be sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s on Christmas Eve. Clouds will increase in the evening. The overnight low temperature will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s. Clouds will increase overnight with a low temperature around 32 degrees.

Thursday, Dec. 26: Partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s. The overnight low temperature will be around 30 degrees.

