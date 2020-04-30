Here's Latest On Timing For Storm System With 50 MPH Wind Gusts That Could Cause Power Outages

A strong cold front will usher in a storm system that will bring thunderstorms with heavy downpours that could lead to flooding and strong winds that could cause power outages.

The time frame for the storms will be just as the calendar changes months: Thursday night, April 30 to Friday, May 1.

Here's what to expect:

The high temperature will be around 60 degrees Thursday with rain and showers at times throughout the morning before tapering off by noontime.

After a cloudy, but mainly dry afternoon, thunderstorm activity and heavy rainfall is expected to start around 9 p.m. Thursday and continue overnight. Flooding in poor drainage areas is possible.

Winds will be out of the southeast between 15 and 25 miles per hour. There will be wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour at times with gusts up to 50 mph possible during severe storm activity.

There will be more showers and rain Friday morning with a chance of more thunderstorms before the storm system finally pushes out later in the afternoon on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

Some parts of the region could see just over 2 inches of rainfall.

For a look at projected rainfall amounts for most of the region, see the second image above. For a look at projected rainfall amounts for areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, see the third image above.

Skies will clear Saturday, May 2 on a mostly sunny day with the high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

