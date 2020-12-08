Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Weather

Here's Latest On Round Of Snowfall That Will Sweep Through Region

Joe Lombardi
While most of the region will see only a trace to a half-inch, parts of the Northeast furthest north could see several inches to a half-foot of accumulation.
A brief round of snowfall will sweep through the region, while parts of the Northeast could see up to a half-foot of accumulation.

The quick-moving system will arrive on Wednesday morning, Dec. 9.

Tuesday, Dec. 8 will be mostly cloudy with intervals of sunshine in the afternoon, a high temperature in the upper 30s, and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

The overnight low temperature Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be in the mid 20s.

The time frame for snowfall is currently from about 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday. During that time, a trace to a half-inch of accumulation is possible, which could cause slippery road conditions in some spots.

In the areas farthest in the Northeast where there will be several inches or more of accumulation, there will be reduced visibilities in some locations. (See image above for snowfall projections in those areas.)

After that window for snowfall, temperatures will gradually climb to a high temperature of around 40 degrees on Wednesday, but wind-chill values will be between 15 and 25.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers at times in the afternoon.

It will be more seasonable on Thursday, Dec. 10, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

