Here's Latest On Potential For New Year's Storm After Stretch Of Dry Days To Start Week

The final days of 2020, which will go down in the history books as a year like no other (to put it mildly), are expected to be relatively uneventful weather-wise, with a stretch of dry days with seasonably cold temperatures.

But, perhaps fittingly, 2020 may have one last surprise in store.

That's because a potentially powerful storm system is expected to sweep through the region New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

The fact it would follow the overnight storm that slammed the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day is also a rarity.

Like the Christmas storm, the system developing for New Year's also now looks like it will be mainly a rain event. But it's too early to say for sure now as the track and strength of the storm is still uncertain, along with the expected temperature range.

The weekend will wrap up with a sunny day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Clouds will increase overnight with a low temperature in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Monday, Dec. 28 will be a bit more seasonable temperature-wise, with the high in the mid 40s. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour at times on a cloudy day.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the low 30s.

That will be followed by a mostly sunny day Wednesday, Dec. 30 with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday, Dec. 31, which will be milder, with a high temperature in the low to mid 50s.

As the storm nears, the chance for rainfall will start early in the afternoon on New Year's Eve Day.

The heaviest rain from the system now looks like it will arrive after the ball drops in Times Square at midnight on Friday, Jan. 1, and continue well into New Year's Day, which now has the potential to be a super soaker.

