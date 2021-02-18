Here's How Much Snowfall Has Fallen So Far From Slow-Moving, Two-Day Storm

More snowfall is expected overnight into Friday, Feb. 19 from the slow-moving system barreling through the region.
But the brunt of accumulation has fallen by nightfall on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Here is a sampling of just some totals reported from areas in the region as of 8 p.m. Thursday.
These reports are from the National Weather Service and submissions.
New York
New York City
Central Park, 3.5 inches
Nassau County
Carle Place, 4 inches
Massapequa, 5 inches
Suffolk County
Deer Park, 6 inches
Smithtown, 4.5 inches
Westchester County
Armonk, 4.5 inches
Croton-on-Hudson, 4 inches
Hastings, 4 inches
Putnam County
Carmel, 4 inches
Rockland County
New City, 3 inches
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Bridgeport, 4 inches
Fairfield, 5 inches
Norwalk, 4.5 inches
New Canaan, 4.5 inches
Weston, 4 inches
Shelton, 4 inches
New Haven County
Madison, 6 inches
New Guilford, 4.5 inches
North Haven, 4 inches
