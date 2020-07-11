Here Are Rainfall, Maximum Wind-Gust Reports From Region For Tropical Storm Fay

Here's a rundown of rainfall totals and maximum wind gusts from reports throughout the region on Friday, July 10 for Tropical Storm Fay, which has now been downgraded for a second time to a post-tropical cyclone.
Fay lost strength after making landfall in New Jersey on Friday afternoon. At that time, it was downgraded to a post-tropical storm.
Fay was the earliest sixth-named storm on record.
Rainfall
New York City
Midtown Manhattan, 2.96 inches
Long Island
Hewlett, 1.84 inches
East Rockaway, 1.82 inches
Great Neck, 1.60 inches
Valley Stream, 1.56 inches
Westchester County
Mount Kisco, 1.87 inches
Tarrytown, 1.30 inches
Eastchester, 1.02 inches
Rockland County
Montebello, 1.79 inches
Suffern, 1.62 inches
Sloatsburg, 1.46 inches
Spring Valley, 1.40 inches
Nanuet, 1.34 inches
Orange County
Warwick, 1.79 inches
Tuxedo Park, 1.48 inches
Otisville, 1.43 inches
Middletown, 1.16 inches
Maximum Wind Gusts
Fairfield County
Greenwich, 49 miles per hour, 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 10
Nassau County
Merrick, 41 mph, 4:55 p.m. Friday
Uniondale, 40 mph, 8:10 p.m. Friday
Suffolk County
West Gilgo Beach, 46 mph, 4:46 p.m. Friday
Stony Brook, 45 mph, 5:42 p.m. Friday
Blue Point, 42 mph, 8:49 p.m. Friday
